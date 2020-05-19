Zoo Tampa announces May reopening

TAMPA (WFLA) — Zoo Tampa is preparing its facility for reopening this month.

The zoo says staff are hard at work preparing for a May 29 reopening with safety as the top priority.

Zoo Tampa says temperature checks and frequent sanitation will be implemented to keep visitors safe during their visit.

The zoo listed the full series of protocols the staff will be following on its website. They include:

Limiting the number of Zoo guests to 50% of comfortable capacity

Six feet or more social distancing will be required and enforced

Based on current state guidelines, restricting the Zoo’s limited indoor venues to 50% of capacity, emphasizing outdoor seating, with staff supervision

Adding safety and thermal monitoring stations at our single point of entry, hiring on-premise EMTs

All ZooTampa employees will be required to wear masks when in the park

Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and ZooTampa will provide masks free of charge

Enforcing constraints to prevent the congregation of any group of more than 10 people

Restricting close contact in the park through clear and enforced physical distancing guidelines

Communicating new safety protocols with mandated training for every Zoo employee

Zoo School, our on-site Childhood Education Center to follow the Department of Children & Family and Hillsborough County childcare licensing guidelines with an anticipated opening of mid-June

Shift the start of Zoo Camp to start the week of June 22

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

