Zephyrhills man hit, killed by truck after getting flat tire on I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver from Zephyrhills was struck and killed Monday after he stopped to check a flat tire on Interstate 75, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old was driving a Mustang on the Interstate 75 exit ramp for 301 around 8 p.m. when he got a flat tire and pulled over on the east shoulder.

As he was inspecting the tire, he was struck by a Ford F-150. Troopers said the pickup truck had failed to maintain their lane, ran into the shoulder and struck the passenger side of the Mustang and the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The 27-year-old pickup driver, who is from Brandon, was not hurt.

