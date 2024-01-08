RELATED VIDEO: Gasparilla season returns with 2023 children’s parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In two weeks, a swarm of small pirates will invade the streets of downtown Tampa at the annual Children’s Gasparilla.

A staple of Tampa’s Gasparilla festivities since 1947, Ye Mystic Krewe’s annual Children’s Gasparilla Parade sees more than 100 costumed krewes, marching bands and dance groups march up Bayshore Boulevard.

The event is free to the public, family-friendly and alcohol-free. The parade is preceded by a bicycle rodeo, preschooler’s stroll, and an air invasion. After the parade, ye landlubbers be treated with a nighttime airshow and a “pyrotechnic finale.”

If you plan to grab the kids and go, here’s what you should know.

Events

Bicycle Safety Rodeo: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Preschooler’s Stroll: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s website.

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade (main event): 4 p.m. For more information, visit the parade’s website.

Gasparilla Air Invasion: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available on the event’s website.

Gasparilla “Piratechnic” Fireworks Show: 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Who participates?

More than 125 krewes, marching bands, dance groups, school performance teams, and community organizations are expected to participate in this year’s parade.

Where is the best place to watch the parade?

The best way to view the parade is from the sidelines. It will cost you nothing to stand near the parade route, but you’ll want to arrive early to find a spot. There is also bleacher seating along the route. Bleacher and First Mate seats start at $58 and $65, respectively, and are available for purchase at gasparillatreasures.com/p/tickets.

What should I bring?

If you have small children, you’ll probably want to pack the following necessities to keep the day fun and stress-free, and be sure to check the forecast and dress for the weather.

Water

Stroller

Backpack

Cooler

Snacks

Diapers (if ye first mate be potty training)

Change of clothing

Hand sanitizer and/or wipes

Cash

Officials suggest taking a photo of your kid in their parade costume before the event. The photo would be used to help identify your child in the event they get lost in the crowd.

Parking

You won’t be allowed to park in neighborhoods near the parade route, but there are a number of public garages and privately-operated lots throughout downtown Tampa where you can park.

You can find the garages and view hourly and daily parking rates on the city’s website.

Public transportation

A free trolley will also be available, picking up passengers at Platt Street and Bayshore Boulevard and dropping them off at Bay to Bay and Bayshore. The loop will run from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of the event.