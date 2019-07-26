Live Now
Young Thug, Machine Gun Kelly coming to Yuengling Center in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grammy award-winning artist Young Thug and chart-topping rapper Machine Gun Kelly announced they are going on tour across North America this fall. They plan to stop at the Yuengling Center on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.

The two will stop at 31 cities and will kick off their tour starting on Sept. 30 in Toronto, Canada.

Tickets will go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or YuenglingCenter.com. Tickets are priced at $16.25,
$25.75, $35.75, $45.75 and $55.75. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges.

