Young man shot, killed in St. Pete alleyway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in his 20s was shot and killed in a St. Petersburg alleyway Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the alleyway near the corner of 18th Ave. South and 47th St. South around 12:45 p.m.

The shooting is under investigation.

Story will be updated when more information comes available.

