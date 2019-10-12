Young man shot, killed in St. Pete alleyway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in his 20s was shot and killed in a St. Petersburg alleyway Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the alleyway near the corner of 18th Ave. South and 47th St. South around 12:45 p.m.
The shooting is under investigation.
Story will be updated when more information comes available.
