YMCA ‘Veggie Van’ brings nutrition to families in need for $1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We all know having fruits and vegetables is part of a healthy diet, but that can be tough for some families in Tampa Bay.

The YMCA’s “Veggie Van” brings healthy eating habits straight to you at an extremely affordable price.

For $1, all community members are welcome to purchase a pre-packaged produce bag (limit is two bags per family) from the Veggie Van.

Community food distributions take place every two weeks on a rotating basis.

The Veggie Van also works with families on improving food preparation and cooking habits to minimize the risk of obesity, chronic disease and high blood pressure.

Through the Veggie Van, the Tampa YMCA distributes fresh fruits and vegetables into targeted communities across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties.

In addition to the new TGH stop, the Y’s Veggie Van distributes produce in the communities of Tampa Heights, Sulphur Springs, Wimauma Village, Plant City, Dover and Lacoochee.

Each of these locations has a demonstrated need for nutritional wellness, according to the YMCA.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Veggie Van.

LATEST STORIES: