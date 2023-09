Video: Check out this Gem of Tampa Bay: Lenny’s Restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are a foodie or just looking for a new place to try in Tampa Bay, Yelp recently unveiled the top 50 places to eat in the area.

Yelp said it determined the top places by ranking spots with a number of factors, including the total volume of ratings of reviews between this year and last year.

Here are the top 50 places to eat in Tampa Bay, according to Yelp.

Box of Cubans – 10451 Gibsonton Drive, Riverview Florish – 2307 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Mio’s Grille & Cafe – 119 2nd Street North, St. Petersburg Mazzaro’s Italian Market – 2909 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg Fork & Hen – 2801 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – 412 Gulf Of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key Los Chiludos – 3232 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach Max’s Table – 115 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey The Mustard Seed – 1532 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard, Suite H, Lutz Cali Cafe – 10010 US-301, Riverview The Porch Restaurant – 9707 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria Al Forno Mediterranean Grill & Subs – 83 North Cattleman Road, Sarasota Uptown Eats – 689 Dr. Mlk Jr Street North, Suite D, St. Petersburg Flan Factory – 1718 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa Craft Kafe – 200 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg Himes Breakfast House – 3826 South Himes Avenue, Tampa OLIVIA – 3601 West Swann Avenue, Tampa Rice & Spice – 11625 Sheldon Road, Tampa Ginny’s & Jane E’s Bakery Cafe – 9807 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria Isekai Sushi and Cafe – 5717 Gunn Highway, Tampa Pia’s Trattoria – 3054 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport Antojitos Dona Chirris – 2095 North Highland Avenue, Clearwater JGoody Cafe Bakery – 3705 Tampa Road, Suite 5, Oldsmar Bayshore Mediterranean Grill – 6102 South MacDill Avenue, Tampa Willow’s Cafe – 436 Central Avenue, Sarasota Florence and the Spice Boys – 4990 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota On Swann – 1501 West Swann Avenue, Tampa 10&10 Enoteca – 2223 North Westshore Boulevard B217, Tampa Dolce Italia – 6551 Gateway Avenue, Sarasota Turmeric India Bar & Grill – 1001 Cocoanut Avenue, Sarasota Kojo – 1289 North Palm Avenue, Sarasota Fuzion Spice – 13709 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Izakaya Tori – 310 South Dale Mabry Highway, Suite 160, Tampa Pitaluv – 5447 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill Kooky Coconut – 760 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach Gulf Coast Sourdough & Wild Yeast Breads – 6703 North Florida Avenue, Tampa Oxford Exchange – 420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa Craft Street Kitchen – 3216 Little Road, Trinity Clear Sky Cafe – 490 Mandalay Avenue, Suite 1, Clearwater The Nona Slice House – 997 Main Street, Safety Harbor The Bait House Tackle & Tavern – 45 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater Beach Villa Gallace Italian Restaurant – 109 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach Alaturka Mediterranean Grill & Bakery – 36055 US-19, Tampa Ryan’s Island Cafe – 432 Poinsettia Avenue Suite 5, Clearwater CoffeeMe – 1457 West Busch Boulevard, Tampa Ciro’s – 2109 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa La Casa Del Pane – 7110 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach Screaming Goat Taqueria – 6566 Gateway Avenue, Sarasota Michi Ramen – 18025 Highwoods Preserve Parkway, Tampa Vine Vegan – 2080 Badlands Drive, Brandon

Yelp is also holding a variety of events to recognize the restaurants listed. You can view a calendar of events here.