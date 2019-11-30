Ybor City Saturday Market celebrates small businesses

YBOR CITY, Fla (WFLA) – Saturday marked the 10th year of ‘Small Business Saturday’ program, which encourages customers to shop local.

The Executive Director of the Ybor City Saturday Market says every day at the market is small business Saturday.

“The dollars that are spent here in our local community stay in our community,” said Lynn Kroescn, Ybor City Saturday Market Executive Director.

The market has been around for nearly 20 years, and they have been with the ‘Small Business Saturday’ program since it started 10 years ago.

“Black Friday, the big box stores, they had their day. So this is an opportunity for our local small businesses to be recognized and to help support local,” added Kroescn.

She adds that these local businesses depend on customers all year long, not just around the holidays.

According to experts, around .67₵ of every dollar spent locally stays in the community.