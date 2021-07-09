‘Yappy Hour,’ a puppy social, ‘Cannafest’ and more to do in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a busy week that included the Tampa Bay area being in the cone of Elsa’s path, along with a back-to-back Stanley Cup victory for the Tampa Bay Lightning, it’s time to celebrate the weekend with numerous events across the area.

Brides, dog parents and wrestling fans are all in for a good weekend with many fun things going on from the Florida State Fairgrounds to the Egypt Shrine Center.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Tampa Bay Bridal Show

The Tampa Bay Bridal Show will be held from noon until 4 p.m. at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Sunday. Admission is $5.

More than 75 area businesses will be in attendance, from venues, to DJ’s and bakers to help brides plan their perfect day.

2. Ybor City Saturday Market

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Ybor City’s Centennial Park. A number of local artists, independent businesses and more will be selling their wares.

3. Wine Down for a Cause – Fundraiser for The Kind Mouse

ZEN Massage and Yoga in Indian Rocks beach is holding a fundraiser on Saturday for the Kind Mouse, a charity that provides meals to kids in need in Pinellas County.

Those attending can enjoy a glass of wine, massages and the chance to win several raffle prizes from local vendors.

4. 81Bay Brewing Yappy Hour

It’s “yappy” happy hour time at 81Bay Brewing Company on Saturday. Adoptable dogs will be present and raffle giveaways will be held throughout the day. Your first beer is free with a donation for pets in need!

5. Tampa Bay Cannafest

Curaleaf, Dignitary and Creative Loafing will be presenting the cannabis-inspired event on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Those attending the event will be able to speak with experts in the cannabis industry and enjoy local food and drinks, as well as shop from small business vendors while enjoying live music.

“Whether you’re curious about the medical and wellness cannabis community or you’re just looking forward to a Saturday filled with good vibes,” the event’s website says.

6. Memorial Spearfishing Tournament at the Bradenton Yacht Club

The benefit in memory of Gene Cloud Jr., an avid diver and spearfishman, will be held Saturday. The weigh-in line will open at 2 p.m. and the event will also include a silent auction, raffles and more.

The event’s Facebook page says proceeds will be donated to “a local charity giving back to the local marine environment we all love.”

7. Puppy Social at Two Shepherds Taproom

Fetch Social and the Tampa dog bar/park will host a meetup for puppies ages three to seven months and their owners on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

8. Generation Championship Wrestling: #GCW20: Live Forever II

The company will celebrate its third anniversary with a wrestling show with at least six matches on the card at the Egypt Shrine Center beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $20 ringside and veterans, as well as children under 10, get in for free.