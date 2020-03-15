Yankees minor leaguer has virus, 1st MLB-affiliated player

Toronto Blue Jays take batting practice before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19.

The team said Sunday the unidentified player had spent his entire time at the minor league complex and hadn’t been over at the main stadium and facilities used by the major leaguers.

Yankees player representative Zack Britton recently said the team had voted to remain together in Tampa and continue voluntary workouts. In the wake of the virus outbreak, Major League Baseball and the union had given players the option to stay at the site of their spring camp, return to their offseason homes or go to the club’s home city.

MLB is expected to update teams on its policy Monday.

The rest of the spring training schedule was called off Thursday and opening day, which had been scheduled for March 26, was postponed for at least two weeks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within a few weeks.

