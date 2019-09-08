Yahoo breach settlement: Account holders could be eligible for cash payment, credit monitoring

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve had a Yahoo account anytime between 2012 through 2016, you could be eligible for free credit monitoring or a cash payment under a class action settlement that has been filed against the web services company.

Yahoo has had a series of data breaches and security intrusions which released the personal information, such as names, email addresses, telephone numbers, passwords, birth dates, and security questions and answers, from over three billion account holders.

The settlement, which is valued at $117.5 million, would allow affected customers to receive either a minimum of two years of credit monitoring services or a cash reimbursement.

In order to receive the benefits, you must file a claim online or by mail by July 20, 2020. The information and instructions to file a claim are available at www.YahooDataBreachSettlement.com.

