WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil partners with Florida Aquarium to raise money for Australia bushfire rescue efforts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thaddeus Bullard, aka WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil, is teaming up with the Florida Aquarium to help save the wildlife being affected by the bushfires in Australia.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, the net proceeds from every general ticket sold as well as any donation given online will be donated to Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital and rescue efforts.

Through the Bullard Family Foundation, Titus will be matching all donations raised by the aquarium up to $25,000.

“As a conservation-based aquarium fiercely dedicated to saving wildlife in our backyard and around the world, we couldn’t sit idly by and watch millions of animals, some on the brink of extinction, perish due to the devastation from the bushfires,” the Florida Aquarium President and CEO Roger Germann said.

The Australia Zoo was started by Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin and his wife, Terri. Terri Irwin and her two children, Bindi and Robert, have continued conservation and education efforts after Steve Irwin’s death. The zoo’s Wildlife Hospital has treated more than 90,000 patients since 2004.

“Terri, Bindi, and Robert are like family to me,” said Titus. “During this tragic time, they are using every resource available to do everything they can to save animals injured from the bushfires. After talking with my good friends at the Florida Aquarium, who have an equal passion for saving wildlife, I knew Roger and I needed to tag-team and support Terri and the entire rescue team at Australia Zoo.”

LATEST STORIES: