WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, partners announce return to in-person Back-To-School Bash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WWE Global Ambassador Thaddeus Bullard, aka Titus O’Neil, and partners from the Bullard Family Foundation a return to an in-person event for this year’s Back-To-School Bash at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

O’Neil and partners will hold the fourth annual Back-To-School Bash at Raymond James, back in-person after last year’s event was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held on Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:01 a.m.

The extra minute for the start time is symbolic to “support ‘unity’ and coming together as one for change” according to the representatives for the event. Musician Flo Rida is also expected to make a special guest appearance.

“We are so fortunate to have more than 100 corporate and community partners who continue to join hands to ensure that our students will return to school ready to learn,” O’Neil said. “We’re excited about returning to Raymond James Stadium where the energy is not only electric, but the volunteers are humbled to be serving and the families are grateful for all the services. It’s a day where we all come together to support one another in a tremendous way.”

Students from the Hillsborough County School District will receive free entry and sports physicals, dental care, eye exams and glasses, haircuts, food, and backpacks filled with school supplies.

The event is sponsored by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Skanska, AdventHealth, Heritage Insurance and the Tampa Bay Lightning. There will also be a Battle of the Bands showcase, sponsored by Heritage Insurance and supported by Tijuana Flat’s Just in Queso Foundation.

“As we begin the process of moving forward from the pandemic, it is imperative that we provide our children with the essential resources needed to get them back in the classrooms for the upcoming school year,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “We are proud to once again join our partners at AdventHealth, as well as the Bullard Family Foundation, to provide these vital services for these students as they prepare to get back in classrooms. “Our Jr. Bucs School Program provides assistance and resources for hundreds of thousands of students throughout the Tampa Bay area and we are excited to continue supporting the students and families of Hillsborough County Public Schools at this year’s Back to School Bash.”

Representatives for the event say they’re expecting this year’s turnout to be bigger, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic making more families in need. Registration is not required to enter the event, but families must register for the medical, dental, and eye care services. You can register online, here.

The Bullard Family Foundation will be holding another charity event before the Bash, at Amalie Arena.

On July 17, the Foundation will host The Big Backpack Build, powered by Heritage Insurance. O’Neil and the Bullard Family Foundation are expected to give away 30,000 backpacks for Hillsborough County students, and the event is being billed as one of the largest backpack build events in the world.

Those interested in volunteering can go here for more.