WrestleMania 37 coming to Raymond James Stadium in April

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WrestleMania is coming back to Florida! This time, right here in Tampa Bay.

WrestleMania 37 is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in mid-April.

The two-day event will happen Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

WrestleMania 36 was supposed to take place in Tampa last year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was moved to Orlando where it was pre-recorded without a live audience.

“Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,” added Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

It is not clear yet if and how many fans could/will be allowed to attend the event.

WWE also announced Saturday that WrestleMania 38 and 39 will take place in Dallas, Texas, at AT&T Stadium and Los Angeles, California, at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, respectively.

Here's everything you need to know on the upcoming sites for #WrestleMania in 2021, 2022 and 2023! https://t.co/hrjhHK8Gaw pic.twitter.com/SEzLjS9Soa — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 17, 2021

WWE will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks in addition to other WrestleMania Week events.

Please check back on WFLA.com for the latest updates.