Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify

‘World’s largest Christmas light maze’ opens Friday in St. Pete

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropicana Field will open its doors for “Enchant Christmas,” the ‘world’s largest Christmas Light Maze’ Friday.

The event runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 29 but will be closed November 25-28, as well as December 2 and 9.

The winter wonderland includes an elaborate light maze, ice-skating trail and Christmas market with holiday-themed food and drinks.

Tickets cost between $19.99 and $32.99 for adults, and $14.99 and $25.99 for children. Discounts are available for students, military and first responders.

“Enchant is a one-of-a-kind holiday experience,” Kevin Johnston, founder of Enchant Christmas said in a press release. “The lights, the sounds, the entertainment, the entire experience aims to wrap people in the holiday spirit. Every year I look forward to the awestruck faces as guests walk towards the maze for the first time. It is hard not to crack a smile when you see young and old in wonder — and that is what Enchant is all about.”

To buy tickets, visit https://stpete.enchantchristmas.com/

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss