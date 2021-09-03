World’s biggest Cuban sandwich, adventures to Shell Key & power boats in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a three-day, Labor Day weekend and there is plenty for you and your family to do throughout the Tampa Bay area.

See an attempt at a record for the world’s biggest Cuban sandwich, take a kayak out to Shell Key to explore or if you’re the caregiver of a little one, you can enjoy a class with Community Roots Collective!

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. International Cuban Sandwich Festival

The 10th annual Cuban Sandwich Festival will take place at 1913 North Nebraska Avenue in Ybor City on Sunday. The festival is free to attend.

Contestants can enter their Cuban sandwiches to see who makes the best Cuban Sandwich in Tampa.

An attempt at making the biggest Cuban sandwich in the world will also occur, and this year’s goal is 225 feet. The sandwich will be donated to a homeless shelter once it has been crafted and measured.

This is a socially-distanced event and a limited number of free tickets are available to attend in three sets, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., 2-4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

2. Legoland Vidiyo Music Fest

Over Labor Day weekend, Legoland will present this family-friendly music festival. It features a special performance by Lego Vidiyo superstar DJ L.L.A.M.A. The event will be full of musical experiences for guests, which Legoland said includes interactive Vidiyo games and prizes.

Dance-offs will occur at the main stage, along with Vidiyo-inspired games and touchless digital screens where guests can “embraces their inner superstar.”

All events are included with Legoland admission.

3. St. Pete Power Boat Grand Prix

The Grand Prix will be presented this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday by international marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1. Powerboats and other personal watercraft race teams from around the United States will compete in multiple classes of racing throughout the weekend.

Ticket information, including VIP packages, maps of race courses and an event schedule for the races can be found on the P1 website.

4. Shell Key Preserve Tour

Tropical Water Adventures is holding this tour on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Facebook event says adventurers will paddle to the island while seeing birds, fish, and even possibly dolphins or manatees. When guests get to the island, they’ll have time to explore and have a snack or lunch before paddling back to the location at 2828 Pinellas Bayway S in St. Petersburg.

The price is $35 per adult and $15 for children and includes a rented paddleboard or kayak, paddle, life jacket and the tour itself. Reservations are required by calling 727-808-2324.

5. Greyhound Adoptions First Sunday Meet and Greet at Crooked Thumb Brewery

The Gulf Coast chapter of Gold Coast Greyhound Adoptions will be in the courtyard at Crooked Thumb Brewery in Safety Harbor this Sunday from noon until 2 p.m.

Those attending can meet adoptable greyhounds and learn more about the breed while sipping on a craft beer.

Masks are required when not seated and inside the brewery.

6. Day of Discovery at the Florida Aquarium

The aquarium is partnering with the Center for Autism & Related Disabilities at the University of South Florida to host this Day of Discovery specifically tailored for individuals with sensory differences and their families to enjoy. The event will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., when the aquarium opens for the day.

The Splash Pad and Café Ray will be open for the event, and the 501st Tampa Bay Legion of Star Wars characters will safely roam the aquarium for guests to meet and take photos with.

Special effects, lights and music will be adapted. Tickets must be purchased in advance and Day of Discovery is only open for families and children with sensory differences and/or accessibility challenges.

7. Baby Party Time

This event will be presented by the Community Roots Collective and will be filled with developmental music and other classes designed for infants and their caregivers from birth up to 3-years-old on Saturday from 9-10 a.m.

The event’s Facebook page says songs, movement and sensory experiences will be explored to keep little ones entertained and having fun.

The class is free and open to the public, but if families are able to contribute, a donation of $5 is suggested to benefit the nonprofit organization. THe event will take place at 2746 N Florida Ave. in Tampa.

8. Ybor Saturday Market

The open-air Ybor Saturday Market is back this week in historic Centennial Park. Here, you’ll find products made by local artists, artisans and other independent businesses. Food, sauces, teas, cupcakes, fresh baked breads, pet treats, fine cigars, gifts, candles and so much more will be available for purchase.

The market will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.