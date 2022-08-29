TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing a 26-year-old woman whose body was found wrapped up in linens inside a Bradenton hotel room on Sunday, authorities said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found unresponsive at the Americas Best Value Inn, 607 67th Street Circle East on Sunday afternoon.

Her body was wrapped up in a bed sheet, and she had suffered trauma to multiple area of her body, authorities said.

The woman’s name was not released.

Deputies said they identified Steven Cozens as a person of interest in the case. They said Cozens later confessed to killing the woman when interviewed by detectives.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time.