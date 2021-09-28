Woman’s body found at home set to be demolished in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a woman’s body was found at a home that was set to be demolished in Tampa.

According to police, construction workers made the disturbing find Monday morning while conducting a walk-through at a home in the 1800 block of Sligh Avenue. They immediately left the residence and called 911.

Police said the woman was partially clothed and had suffered upper body trauma. She is believed to be between the ages of 28 and 40.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Further information was not immediately available.