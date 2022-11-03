TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Surveillance video shows the moment a woman sitting in an SUV was yanked out of her vehicle by a young carjacker in Tampa, according to police.

Police said the carjacking happened at the Park Terrace Apartments on Sunday.

In the video, a juvenile suspect is seen pulling the victim out of her blue SUV, throwing her to the ground and getting into the vehicle as another minor stood watch.

The woman got up and tried to get back into her vehicle, but the minor sped away.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call detectives at 813-231-6130.