TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Gibsonton woman is $1 million richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket she bought at a Publix in Tampa.

Sharinet Lee, 43, was one of two people to recently hit the jackpot playing the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She claimed a $1 million prize, and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00, the Florida Lottery said.

The scratcher was purchased at the Publix on 4900 West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Sonny Capobianco, 38, of Orlando, also won the $1 million prize and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Capobianco bought his ticket at a 7-Eleven in Edgewood. The store will get the same bonus commission.

The $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million, 100 prizes of $1 million, and over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.