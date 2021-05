ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed at a home in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police said they responded to a stabbing in the 2300 block of 49th Street South shortly before 9 a.m.

A woman, age 53, had suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to an area hospital.

Police said her adult son is in custody, but did not provide any further information.

An investigation is ongoing.