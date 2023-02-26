LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was killed after she was struck by a car on Saturday night.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West 10th Street around 11: 06 p.m. for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive woman lying in the roadway. Despite the first responder’s best efforts, the 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on evidence and information gathered at the scene, police said they believe a silver sedan was traveling eastbound on West 10th Street and struck the woman who was walking in the eastbound lane.

After the crash, the sedan fled the scene driving east on 10th Street, and is believed to have turned south on Webster Avenue.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, detectives are searching for a silver sedan that would have front-end damage and possibly a dent in the car’s right rear bumper.

Anyone with information about the crash or suspect is asked to contact Sergeant Doug Mills at doug.mills@lakelandgov.net or call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.