Video shows woman smack unmasked passenger on Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who was seen hitting an unmasked passenger on a Delta flight last week has been arrested.

Video emerged over the weekend showing two passengers shouting at each other on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta on Dec. 23.

Warning, graphic language is used in this video. Viewer discretion is advised.

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

The woman, who had her mask pulled down, is seen standing in the aisle, yelling at the man to take his mask off. The man told the woman he was eating and didn’t need to wear one. Things got even more heated after he called her a “Karen,” and a five-letter word. Others on the plane tried to restrain the woman, but she hit him in the face at least once.

“This disturbance lead to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees,” Atlanta police said in a statement.

The agency said it was called to the gate after the incident, and took the woman, identified as Patricia Cornwall, into custody. The FBI was notified, and took custody of Cornwall after she arrived at the precinct.

It’s unclear what charges, if any, she may face at this time.