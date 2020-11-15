Police: Mother of 2 killed in St. Pete shooting was innocent bystander

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was shot and killed in St. Petersburg overnight.

The incident occurred on 16th Street South. The woman, who police said was in her 20s, was transported to the hospital before she passed.

A man was also injured in the shooting.

This story will be updated.

