Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is now in critical condition after hitting a guard rail and crashing into a canal in Tampa.

According to Tampa police, the driver failed to navigate a turn and hit the railing. Her vehicle flipped upside down.





Police say two Good Samaritans jumped in and got the driver then flipped the vehicle back over.

The driver was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

