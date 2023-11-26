TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a woman and a juvenile girl were killed following a stabbing incident in Tampa Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive for reports that a girl in her early teens suffered multiple stab wounds, seriously injuring her.

When police arrived, they found two victims – a woman in her 30s, who sustained similar injuries, and the juvenile girl. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was also pronounced dead.

According to TPD, preliminary investigation revealed that both the victims were related to each other and knew the suspect.

At this time, detectives are working to determine what led to this incident. Officials have not announced if the suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives with their investigation is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.