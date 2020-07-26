Woman found dead, man arrested after ‘frantic’ 911 call in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A 42-year-old man was charged with manslaughter after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in Largo Saturday night.

The Largo Police Dept. did not release the victim’s name, age or where the shooting took place.

A “frantic” 911 call was made to the police department around 9:18 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived to the incident location, they found a “deceased female” who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Christopher Michael Zdrodowski was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The police department said Zdrodowski and the victim were acquaintances.

