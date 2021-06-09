Woman, dog rescued from South Tampa house fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman and dog are now safe after firefighters responded to and helped put out a house fire in South Tampa.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the fire started around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home located off of West Bay Vista Avenue, near Euclid Avenue and South MacDill Avenue intersection.

Firefighters found flames coming from the second story of the A-frame home and began fighting the fire.

Officials with Tampa Fire Rescue say a woman, who was the sole occupant of the home, and a dog were able to safely escape. Unfortunately, however, two cats were unaccounted for.

The fire was under control by 12:06 p.m.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

An investigator is now on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The fire appears to be accidental.