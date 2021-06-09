Woman, dog rescued from South Tampa house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman and dog are now safe after firefighters responded to and helped put out a house fire in South Tampa.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the fire started around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home located off of West Bay Vista Avenue, near Euclid Avenue and South MacDill Avenue intersection.

Firefighters found flames coming from the second story of the A-frame home and began fighting the fire.

Officials with Tampa Fire Rescue say a woman, who was the sole occupant of the home, and a dog were able to safely escape. Unfortunately, however, two cats were unaccounted for.

The fire was under control by 12:06 p.m.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

An investigator is now on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The fire appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss