Woman charged with DUI manslaughter after deadly motorcycle crash, Largo PD says

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was charged with DUI manslaughter and more after leaving the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday night, police said.

The Largo Police Department responded to the area of South Missouri Avenue and Bayview Drive Saturday evening around 10:40.

Police discovered that a Can AM motorcycle and a Jeep Cherokee were traveling north on Missouri Avenue when witnesses said the Jeep changed lanes at a high rate of speed and struck the motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police said the driver of the Jeep fled the area.

Officers later found the Jeep and the driver later that night. Police said Alexa Nix was identified by witnesses as the driver of the Jeep and at fault for the crash.

Nix was arrested for DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

