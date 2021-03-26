Woman buys scratch-off ticket at Tampa Publix, wins $1 million

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lottery officials say a Tampa woman won the $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket she purchased at Publix recently.

The woman, Susan Getty, 65, hit the $1 million jackpot in the THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game, and took a lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The Florida Lottery said Getty got the ticket at a Publix on 5371 Ehrlich Road in Tampa, and that the store will get a $2,000 bonus commission.

The scratch-off game features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.