Woman, 24, dies after crashing car into construction equipment, fireworks tent, Brandon car wash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old woman died Wednesday after crashing her car into a concrete construction barrier, an excavator, CAT grader, fireworks tent, and a car wash, eventually coming to a rest upside down.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Shanda Cypress was driving her 2019 Infinity GX50 at a high rate of speed on Lumsden Road around 3:20 a.m.

Cypress crashed her car into a construction barrier, causing the car to spin out of control and into the shoulder of the road. Her car then struck a CAT grader, and then crashed through an unoccupied Galaxy Fireworks Tent. The car didn’t come to a stop until it hit the wall of an abandoned car wash.

The car was found resting upside down on its roof hours later around 6:40 a.m.

Officials said Cypress was intoxicated and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

