Live Now
Live coverage: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Woman, 24, dies after crashing car into construction equipment, fireworks tent, Brandon car wash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old woman died Wednesday after crashing her car into a concrete construction barrier, an excavator, CAT grader, fireworks tent, and a car wash, eventually coming to a rest upside down.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Shanda Cypress was driving her 2019 Infinity GX50 at a high rate of speed on Lumsden Road around 3:20 a.m.

Cypress crashed her car into a construction barrier, causing the car to spin out of control and into the shoulder of the road. Her car then struck a CAT grader, and then crashed through an unoccupied Galaxy Fireworks Tent. The car didn’t come to a stop until it hit the wall of an abandoned car wash.

The car was found resting upside down on its roof hours later around 6:40 a.m.

Officials said Cypress was intoxicated and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss