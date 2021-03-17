Woman, 24, charged with trafficking minors out of St. Pete hotel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department charged a 24-year-old woman with human trafficking after finding her in a hotel room with two minors Sunday.

Leslie Reio was arrested at the Bayway Inn around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said she was found in room 219 with two minors.

Police said Reio “should have known they were minors due to the physical features of the victims.”

Detectives learned Reio would have the two minors engage in sexual acts for money, and would take a profit of what they made. They also learned Reio was in charge of posting online sexual advertisements for the victims.

At least one of the victims was a runaway from Sarasota County.