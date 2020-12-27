Woman, 21, escapes crash with serious injuries after tire blowout in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old Ocoee woman was hospitalized in serious condition after a crash in Pasco County Sunday morning made her vehicle unrecognizable.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman, who was not identified, was driving south on State Road 93 in the outside lane when her car suffered a tire blowout.

FHP said there was another vehicle traveling in the inside lane when the woman lost control of her vehicle, crossing the lanes and crashing into the median guardrail. Her car then rotated back into the inside lane and was hit by the other vehicle.

The woman’s vehicle came to a final rest in the inside lane and caught fire.

Both drivers were airlifted to an area hospital following the crash. The driver in the second vehicle also suffered serious injuries.

