Witness follows suspects into Polk County after shooting on I-4 in Tampa; 3 arrested

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three men were tracked down and arrested in Polk County after shooting at a vehicle on I-4 in Tampa Saturday, officials said.

Officials said a 40-year-old man from Jacksonville was driving east on I-4 in Tampa in a Jeep Cherokee when an Infinite Q50 overtook him at a high speed, nearly clipping the rear of his car.

The Infinite, which had three occupants, passed the man on his right, slowed down, then fired a gun at his vehicle multiple times, investigators said. The suspects then continued east on I-4, but were followed by the victim and another witness.

As a result of the gunfire, the victim’s Jeep broke down near County Line Road. The other witness, however, continued following the suspects into Polk County where Florida Highway Patrol Troopers stopped the suspects at the Polk Rest Stop.

Jaquayne Davis, 24, Jahnoy Palmer, 21, and Nasir Hanton, 23, were arrested. Davis was identified as the driver and shooter and reportedly told police he fired at the victim’s car because he thought he heard gunshots, and was firing out of self-defense.

Troopers found three additional firearms in the trunk of the car.