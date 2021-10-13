With virus cases down, Tampa resumes to usual water disinfection process

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two of Florida’s largest cities have ended water emergencies now that COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined in the state.

Back in August, the city-owned Orlando Utilities Commission asked residents to stop watering their lawns or washing their cars because liquid oxygen that is used for treating the city’s water was being diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus.

Around the same time, the Tampa Water Department started using chlorine instead of liquid oxygen to disinfect its water.

Utility officials in Orlando said Tuesday that residents can resume their normal water use.

In Tampa, water department officials also said they were going back to using oxygen.

“Helping to ensure public health by providing safe drinking water is our top priority,” said Water Department Director Chuck Weber. “We were fortunate that we were able to quickly switch over to using chlorine as our primary way to disinfect the water. Not every water treatment plant affected by the shortage of liquid oxygen had that flexibility. The resumption of regular liquid oxygen deliveries, lets us return our normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss