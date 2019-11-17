Winners of ‘puppy lottery’ to be awarded their Hillsborough rescue dogs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The puppy lottery has some folks feeling like a million bucks after their names were picked Thursday afternoon, officially becoming new doggy moms and dads for little ones recently rescued in Hillsborough County.

Last Sunday, more than 1,300 people submitted applications for an adoption lottery, hoping their names would be picked.

On Thursday, more than 300 names were drawn as winners of the puppy lottery, as well as 80 alternate names in case people choose not to adopt or don’t show up.

Applicants who were selected in the lottery were be notified via email on Friday.

Adoption day will be Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dogs will be selected, paid for, and picked up at All People’s Life Center in Tampa.

LATEST STORIES: