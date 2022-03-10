Will the weather affect your Tampa Bay area event plans this weekend?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several Tampa Bay area events scheduled to take place this weekend were moved or canceled due to the looming threat of inclement weather.

Max Defender 8 meteorologists said a strong cold front is expected to pass through, bringing heavy rain and a chance for strong to severe storms. The storms left local event planners with the difficult decision to cancel, move, or continue as planned.

Canceled

SHAMROCKFest — The all-day festival planned to feature green beer, live bands and classic Irish eats at the St. Pete Pier on Saturday.

Fit City 5K — The Healthy St. Pete Fit City 5K + 1 Mile: Glow in the Park event was canceled. The race will be converted to a virtual event.

Gulfport Grassroots Clam Bayou Cleanup — Event organizers said the event was canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

Venice Farmer’s Market — Saturday morning’s event was canceled due to the threat f inclement weather.

Moved

River O’ Green Fest: The City of Tampa St. Patrick’s Day celebration was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 12, but will be rescheduled to Sunday, March 13 in Tampa’s Downtown Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Life Jacket Giveaway: St. Pete Fire Rescue’s life jacket giveaway on Tressure Island beach was postponed until Monday, March 14.

Still on schedule

Tampa Taco and Margarita Festival — The inaugural, scheduled for Saturday, will feature signature tacos and margaritas accompanied by live musical performances by Ryan Cabrera, William Michael Morgan and Hayden Coffman, along with appearances by pro wrestlers Adam Scherr, Flip Gordon and Rich Swann.

Rough Riders St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations — Ybor merchants can expoect to see a lot of green Friday as lively pub hoppers make their way in bars and restaurants during the Rough Riders St. Pat’s Pub Crawl. The Rough Riders St. Patrick’s Parade will also roll down historic 7th Avenue Saturday, March 12 beginning at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.