TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices continued to fall in the state of Florida to the lowest they’ve been in seven months, according to AAA.

A release from the AAA said that the state’s average gas price was $3.23, which is 10 cents lower than last week’s average after a 34-day decline.

This is also just above the state’s lowest average for 2023, which was $3.22 per gallon on March 6.

“Gas prices are still following the downward momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “However, the continued streak of declines is threatened by a second week of rising oil and gasoline futures prices.”

In the past two weeks, U.S. oil prices have risen 7% amid concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict, AAA said.

As of this report, Tampa is one of the most inexpensive metros for gasoline in Tampa with an average price of $3.13. Orlando and Pensacola were also ranked among the least expensive metros with average prices of $3.12.

The most expensive markets, on the other hand, were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at an average price of $3.45, Naples at $3.40, and Tallahassee at $3.39.

Sunday’s national average was said to be $3.55, over 25 cents above the Florida average.