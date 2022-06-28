TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a Tampa police officer who died stopping a speeding and impaired driver who was traveling the wrong way on I-275 is taking action against the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Yerrid Law Firm, which represents Danyelle Madsen, the widow of Officer Jesse Madsen, filed a lawsuit against FDOT on her behalf.

Investigators say Officer Madsen was driving home from his shift on March 9, 2021 when he spotted Joshua Daniel Montague driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Authorities said Madsen veered into the path of his car to stop him and protect others on the road. Both men died at the scene.

FDOT told 8 On Your Side they have equipment on the ramp that detects wrong-way drivers and discourages them from traveling the wrong way. But the system wasn’t activated on the night of the crash.

“When we got word there was a wrong way driving crash, we had our contractor go out and check all of our devices and yes the one at Busch Boulevard was working. They did test it, it did work properly,” FDOT representative Kris Carson said shortly after the incident.

The lawsuit alleges FDOT and Transcore contributed to the officer’s death by “failing to properly maintain an early detection system designed to prevent wrong-way drivers from accessing I-275.”

The Yerrid Law Firm is expected to announce more details about the lawsuit around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

8 On Your Side has reached out to FDOT for a comment. As of this writing, we have not heard back.