Which Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies use body cameras?

FILE – In this April 26, 2017 file photograph, a Newark, N.J. police officer displays how a body cam is worn during a news conference in Newark. Police in Providence, Rhode Island are beginning to wear body cameras. The Providence Police Department says all patrol officers will begin training in October and the cameras will be fully operational in the field within two to three months. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As protests continue across the country, law enforcement agencies are working to increase transparency.

Hillsborough County Commissioners approved funding for full-time body cameras for deputies on Wednesday.

Speaking to commissioners, Sheriff Chad Chronister said the $9 to $14 million move was a “giant leap” toward building trust in the community.

WFLA reached out to other local law enforcement agencies to find out if they utilized body cameras.

Although some didn’t, like the Bradenton Police Department, they were taking steps toward utilizing the technology.

“We will begin physically testing and evaluating products on-site next week and are planning on purchasing within the year,” said Bradenton Police Department spokesman Josh Cramer.

Only six of the 23 agencies that have responded to WFLA’s inqury utilized body cameras in some capacity.

Here is where local law enforcement stands with the use of body cameras: