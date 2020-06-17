Which Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies use body cameras?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As protests continue across the country, law enforcement agencies are working to increase transparency.
Hillsborough County Commissioners approved funding for full-time body cameras for deputies on Wednesday.
Speaking to commissioners, Sheriff Chad Chronister said the $9 to $14 million move was a “giant leap” toward building trust in the community.
WFLA reached out to other local law enforcement agencies to find out if they utilized body cameras.
Although some didn’t, like the Bradenton Police Department, they were taking steps toward utilizing the technology.
“We will begin physically testing and evaluating products on-site next week and are planning on purchasing within the year,” said Bradenton Police Department spokesman Josh Cramer.
Only six of the 23 agencies that have responded to WFLA’s inqury utilized body cameras in some capacity.
Here is where local law enforcement stands with the use of body cameras:
|Auburndale Police Department
|No
|Bradenton Police Department
|No
|Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
|No
|Clearwater Police Department
|No
|Hardee County Sheriff’s Department
|No
|Haines City Police Department
|No
|Hernando County Sheriff’s Office
|No
|Highlands County Sheriff’s Office
|No
|Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
|Yes
|Lakeland Police Department
|No
|North Port Police Department
|Yes
|Pasco County Sheriff’s Department
|Yes
|Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department
|No
|Pinellas Park Police Department
|No
|Polk County Sheriff’s Department
|No
|Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department
|No
|Sarasota Police Department
|No
|Sebring Police Department
|No
|St. Petersburg Police Department
|Yes
|Tampa Police Department
|Yes
|Venice Police Department
|No
|Winter Haven Police Department
|No
|Zephyrhills Police Department
|Yes