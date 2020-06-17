Which 4th of July celebrations are cancelled in the Tampa Bay area?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many 4th of July celebrations are cancelled in the Tampa Bay area due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a list of events and places not celebrating Independence Day in our area.
If you know of another event cancelled, or an event that is still taking place, please email online@wfla.com.
The following events are CANCELLED:
Hillsborough County:
- Plant City Fourth of July Celebration – Plant City Stadium
- Temple Terrace Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks Celebration – Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club
Pinellas County:
- Fireworks Across the Bay Celebration in St. Pete – 615 2nd Ave NE., St. Petersburg
- Fourth of July Picnic in Craig Park – Craig Park, Tarpon Springs
- Clearwater Celebrates America – 301 Drew St., Clearwater
- Safety Harbor 4th of July Celebrations – Downtown Safety Harbor
- Gulfport’s July 4th Celebration – POSTPONED UNTIL LABOR DAY – Downtown Waterfront District
- Largo 4th of July Celebration – 101 Central Park Dr, Largo
- Treasure Island 4th of July Fireworks – 10400 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island
- 4th of July Fireworks on Redington Shores – 18200 Gulf Blvd, Redington Shores
- “Rock the Beach” Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Display – St. Pete Beach
Polk County:
- Red, White & KABOOM! – Lake Mirror
- Thunder on the Ridge – Haines City Lake Eva Park
Sarasota County:
- Siesta Key – Siesta Key Beach
- Sarasota Bayfront – Bayfront Park
- City of Venice – Humphris Park (South Jetty)