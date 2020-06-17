Which 4th of July celebrations are cancelled in the Tampa Bay area?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many 4th of July celebrations are cancelled in the Tampa Bay area due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a list of events and places not celebrating Independence Day in our area.

If you know of another event cancelled, or an event that is still taking place, please email online@wfla.com.

The following events are CANCELLED:

Hillsborough County:

Pinellas County:

Polk County:

Sarasota County: