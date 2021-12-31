Where you can watch fireworks in Tampa Bay on New Year’s Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a long pandemic year, Tampa Bay plans to ring in 2022 with a bang.

A number firework shows across the area will go on as planned, despite COVID-19.

Check out the fireworks shows that are scheduled, and click here to find out where you can enjoy some fun during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Downtown Tampa

Armature Works will host a free riverfront concert on New Year’s Eve. Guests can enjoy live music by Ed John and Oaklee with DJ Deacon, and view Tampa’s largest firework display from the lawn.

The event begins at 8 p.m. with fireworks at midnight.

Armature Works is located at 1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa.

Busch Gardens

The theme park will have a fireworks show at midnight on Friday, along with entertainment and festive activities at Christmas Town. Tickets cost $79.99 for a single day.

Busch Gardens is located at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa.

For tickets and more information, visit buschgardens.com

First Night St. Pete

There will be two fireworks shows at the Pier, one at 8 p.m. and another at midnight.

The Winter Beach ice skating rink will have extended hours until 1 a.m. There will be music, dancing, a silent disco, aerial arts and more.

Admission to Winter Beach is free, however, tickets are on sale for $17, and include 75-minute access to the rink and skate rentals.

First Night St. Pete 2022 is located at South Straub Park, 250 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. More information is available on the website.

St. Pete Beach

Upham Beach will close at sundown, and there will be a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The best views will be from beach hotels, restaurants and bars and the areas surrounding the beach.

Upham Beach is located at Gulf Boulevard and 68th Street on St. Pete Beach.

Light It Up Clearwater

The annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show is back this year. Fireworks will be launched north of Sand Key Park. The park will be closed to the public. The fireworks can be see from anywhere along the beach, but the best viewing area is south Clearwater Beach.

Showtime Speedway

The track in Pinellas Park is throwing a big New Year’s Eve bash with racing and fireworks. There will be fireworks after races on both Friday and Saturday. The races begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 for ages 12 and up. Children under 12 get in for free.

For more information, visit Showtime Speedway’s website.

Lead Food City, Brooksville

The LFC event includes fireworks, a Van Halen tribute concert, and a casino night where guests can win prizes. The event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $100.

Lead Foot City is locate at 17109 Old Ayers Road in Brooksville.