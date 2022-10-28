TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement across the country are offering places to safely dispose of medication for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Take Back Day on Saturday.

Local law enforcement will accept prescription or over-the-counter pills and tablets, but won’t take liquids or needles. Used needles should be disposed of in a hard plastic sharps container.

Here is where you can get rid of your old medications in the Tampa Bay area on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Hillsborough County

CVS – 4401 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL

CVS – 2911 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL

Walgreens – 2302 James L Redman Pkwy, Plant City, FL

Walgreens – 8398 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL

Walgreens – 4651 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL

Walgreens – 17511 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL

Brandon Regional Hospital – 425 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL

University of South Florida – 13330 USF Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL

Pinellas County

Countryside Mall – 27001 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL

C. W. Bill Young VA Medical Center – 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, Bay Pines, FL

Walgreens – 10697 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL

Walgreens – 2295 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL

Walgreens – 103 Indian Rocks Rd, Belleair Bluffs, FL

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – 10750 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office North District Station – 2496 Bayshore Blvd, Dunedin, FL

Kenneth City Police Department – 4600 58th St N, Kenneth City, FL

Largo Police Department – 201 Highland Ave, Largo, FL

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital – 1501 Pasadena Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL

HCA Florida Largo Hospital – 201 14th St SW, Largo, FL

HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital – 6500 38th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL

HCA Florida Northside Hospital – 6000 49th St N, St. Petersburg, FL

Johns Hospital All Children’s Hospital – 501 6th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL

Citrus County

Walmart – 1936 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL

Walmart – 2461 E Gulf to Lake Hwy, Inverness, FL

Walmart – 6885 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL

Hardee County

No collection sites listed

Hernando County

Oak Hill Community Hospital – 11375 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL

Publix – 4365 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL

Publix – 19390 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL

Highlands County

Sebring Police Department – 307 N Ridgewood Dr, Sebring, FL

Manatee County

Blake Medical Center – 6001 21st Ave W, Bradenton, FL

Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office – 8700 Citizens Dr, New Port Richey, FL

The Shops at Wiregrass (Parking Garage) – 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Polk County

Lakeland Police Department – 219 N Massachusetts Ave, Lakeland, FL

Davenport Police Department – 16 W Bay St, Davenport, FL

Haines City Police Department – 35400 US-27, Haines City, FL

Lake Hamiliton Police Department – 100 Smith Ave, Lake Hamilton, FL

Sarasota County

HCA Florida Wellen Park Medical Office – 12169 Mercado Dr, Venice, FL

Sarasota Police Department – 2099 Adams Ln, Sarasota, FL

North Port Police Department – 4980 City Hall Blvd, North Port, FL

Venice Police Department – 1575 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL

Glasser Schoenbaum Center – 1750 17th St, Sarasota, FL

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office – 6010 Cattleridge Blvd, Sarasota, FL

To learn more about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day or to find your nearest collection site, visit the DEA’s website by clicking here.