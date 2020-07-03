Where to see 4th of July fireworks in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – July 4th celebrations will look different this year due to COVID-19, but different counties are getting creative with their celebrations.

Honoring Independence Day by the beach is still possible in some areas. Pinellas County beaches and Sarasota beach will remain open during the holiday. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says there will be an increased law enforcement presence, mainly focusing on restaurants and hotels.

“It’s the indoor spaces that are the problem,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. “It’s not the 100 degrees with mom and dad and 2 kids playing in the sand that’s the issue. This isn’t spring break, this is a different environment and we’ll keep an eye on it.”

However, Longboat Key beach is closed to the public. Officials say the closure comes as an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As far as firework shows; the annual Tampa Boom by the Bay and St. Petersburg annual downtown celebration are canceled.

Some firework shows will still carry on, but the experience will be a little different.

In the town of Dundee, Sarasota and in Northport; firework shows will take place, but guests will have to watch from their cars.

The show in Sarasota will take place at Nathan Benderson Park and begins at 9 p.m. on July 3rd. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

In Dundee, the free firework show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4 at Lake Marie. In Northport, there will be a free fireworks show on July 4. It will take place at Butler Park at 9 p.m.

In Highlands and Hernando counties, celebrations will remain traditional.

The fireworks show in Hernando County will take place at the fairgrounds on July 4. The demolition derby and fireworks show begin at 4 p.m. In Highlands County, there will be fireworks at the City Pier Beach in Sebring. That show will take place on July 4 and it begins at 9 p.m.

