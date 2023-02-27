CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Need plans for spring break? Look no further as Clearwater Beach officially announced the return of the free park-and-ride service for spring breakers.

Ahead of the spring break season, the city of Clearwater teamed up with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority to make guests’ trips to the beach a little easier.

The Park & Ride program allows guests to park in a free designated lot. From there, beachgoers can ride the trolley to the beach for free.

According to the city of Clearwater, the Park & Ride service operates on the following schedule:

Monday through Thursday, every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday to Sunday, every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and until 10 p.m. on Sundays

Visitors can park for free any day of the week at the former Clearwater City Hall located at 112 S. Osceola Ave., and board for free there, at the Clearwater Beach Transit Center or the Clearwater Beach Marina.

The city stated that the return service to the parking lot boards at the Clearwater Beach Marina located at 25 Causeway Blvd. in Clearwater.

“Clearwater Beach continues to thrive as one of the top destinations in the state of Florida. While there is plenty of room to spread out over three miles of our sugar sand beaches, finding a place to park your vehicle can be challenging at times,” Lisa Chandler, operator of the Pier 60 concessions and founder of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival said in a statement. “Alternative modes of transportation like the Jolley Trolley, buses and water taxi services are crucial to the success of our barrier-island economy and vitality, as they offer a convenient, cost-effective way to experience the best of Clearwater Beach.”

The Park & Ride service begins on March 1 and runs until April 30, 2023.

Additional parking is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the following locations:

310 Court Street (County Garage)

450 Oak Avenue

440 Court St.

For information on other ways to get around, visit ClearwaterFerry.com, Uber.com, Lyft.com, Go777Taxi.com, and other options.