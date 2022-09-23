TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With hurricane season in full swing – and a state of emergency declared for 24 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Depression 9 – here are the locations where Tampa Bay residents can pick up sandbags.

We will add more counties to this list as they release their sandbag locations. As of publishing, only the following counties have provided that information to News Channel 8.

Hernando County

The following sandbag locations will open Sunday, September 25, 2022 beginning at noon:

Linda Pedersen Park – 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609

Anderson Snow Park – 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill, FL 34609

The county said a limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available at these locations. You are asked to bring your own shovel.

Pasco County

Four sandbag sites are now open in Pasco County to help protect your property from floodwaters:

W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Two more sites will open Saturday at 8 a.m.:

Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes

Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel

Sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents. The county says sandbags are provided, but you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags. Crews will restock sand daily.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County will begin sandbag operations Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at three locations.

Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th Street, Sarasota.

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.

South County Fleet, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.

Shovels and bags will be available on site. The county says there is a limit 10 sandbags per vehicle.