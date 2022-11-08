TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some cities and counties in the Tampa Bay area will be opening sandbag stations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Nicole became a tropical storm in the 10 a.m. Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center.

“Tropical Storm Watches now extend across the entire Tampa Bay area,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “Tropical storm force winds [are] expected within 48 hours as Nicole heads northwest through the state Thursday.”

The following counties and cities will be distributing sandbags ahead of the storm’s impacts in the Tampa Bay area. This list will be updated as more information comes in to our newsroom.

North Port

The City of North Port is opening a self-serve sandbag location on Tuesday to help residents prepare for the storm’s impacts.

The station will open at 1 p.m. behind the George Mullen Activity Center, located at 1602 Kramer Way, at the end of City Center Boulevard.

Bags, sand and shovels will be available, but residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel, if possible, to reduce wait times.

There is a limit of five sandbags per vehicle.

Contracted crews are continuing to collect storm debris from Hurricane Ian throughout the city at this time.

Polk County

Sandbag distribution sites will be available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units in Polk County on Wednesday, Nov. 9 only. Locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandbag site locations are as followed:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5 th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734

– 900 NE 5 St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734 Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701

– 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701 Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9 th St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588

– 1061 NE 9 St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588 Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879

– 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879 Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524

– 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524 Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367

– 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367 Poinciana Park – Corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

There will be a limit of 10 sandbags for each household.

Polk County will be pulling staff off hurricane debris removal on Tuesday to start preparing for sandbag distribution.