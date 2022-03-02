Where to find fish fries in Tampa Bay during Lent

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lenten season is here and local businesses, churches and other organizations are gearing up for “fish fry Fridays.”

Fried and baked fish or shrimp dinners are being offered with a variety of sides to make abstaining from meat delicious for those participating.

8 On Your Side is compiling a list of fish fries throughout the Tampa Bay area during the season and will update it county-by-county.

If you know of a local fish fry provided by a church or local business in the Tampa Bay area, let us know by emailing online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County

St. Timothy

Location: 17512 Lakeshore Rd, Lutz

St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lutz is offering fried shrimp, fish or a child’s platter every week, and is also offering a weekly feature dish, starting with a shrimp boil on March 4. Proceeds from various nights will benefit other organizations and missions.

The cost is $12 per person, $7 for kids 12 and under or $36 per family. The church also offers a best value
“fast pass” for $165 per family for all six Fridays of Lent.

St. Mark the Evangelist

Location: 9724 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

The drive-thru Friday Fish Fry will begin March 4 and offer dinner from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dinner options include fish or shrimp, or a fish and shrimp combo. Macaroni and cheese and extra pieces of fish are available at additional costs.

St. Stephen

Location: 10118 St. Stephen Circle, Riverview

The church’s annual fish fry will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Fridays throughout Lent for dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru. No cash will be accepted.

In addition to the usual fixings of a fish fry, they will also offer slices of cheese pizza and desserts for $2.

Pinellas County

Sacred Heart Pinellas Park

Location: 7809 46th Way N, Pinellas Park

The church offers dine-in and options to eat outside. They also offer take-out, but those ordering will need to place their order inside the Parish Hall before heading back outside.

St. John Vianney

Location: 445 82nd Ave, St. Pete Beach

The church is offering fried or baked fish, french fries, coleslaw, a soft drink and a choice of dessert for $14. The “hungry man” deal with larger portions is $17.

Baked cheese ravioli dinners are available for $12 and a cheese pizza dinner that includes two slices is $10.

Beer and wine is available for those old enough to partake. Carry-out is also available.

Pasco County

St. Thomas Aquinas

Location: 8320 Old County Rd. 54, New Port Richey

The church will offer their fish dinners after 5 p.m. and are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Choices include baked or fried fish with sides of the day, or cheese pizza with a drink and dessert. The church’s Feb. 27 bulletin said 75% of all proceeds will go to charity.

Sacred Heart in Dade City

Location: 32145 St Joe Rd, Dade City

Fish fries will run at the church from 5 to 7:15 p.m. and will include a traditional dinner, including “generous portions” of fried fish, grits or mac n’ cheese, baked beans, hush puppies and coleslaw. Tickets are $11 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

Whole kumquat pies are available for purchase for $15.

Saint Michael the Archangel

Location: 8014 SR 52, Hudson

Fish Fry Fridays will take place at the Parish Center from 4 to 7 p.m. at $10 per person. The meal includes fried or baked fish, two sides, a roll, salad, a beverage and dessert. Fish fries are sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

Polk County

St. John Neumann

Location: 501 E Carter Rd, Lakeland

The Polk County church will host its fish fries from 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday throughout Lent.

The menu includes breaded cod, tater tots, New England clam chowder, baked beans, coleslaw and desserts. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 6 and under. Take-out is available.

St. Anthony

Location: 820 Marcum Rd, Lakeland

The St. Anthony Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will take place Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $11 for fish or shrimp, fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, macaroni salad, beans and pudding. Clam chowder is $3.

Manatee County

Sts. Peters & Paul

Location: 2850 75th Str W, Bradenton

The church’s fish fries will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Moretti Center for eat-in or carry-out, with fried or grilled fish options. Each meal includes fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and a drink.

St. Joseph

Location:  3100 26th St W, Bradenton

Fish fries will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 for adults and $8 per child. Tickets include baked or fried fish, rice or fries, dessert and a drink.

Proceeds support the church’s summer teen trip and its annual Habitat for Humanity project.

Sarasota County

Columbus Banquet Hall

Location: 4880 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota

Every Friday during Lent, the Sarasota Knights of Columbus serve a fish fry dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m., open to the public. A dinner of fish or shrimp with sides can be chosen and guests can dine-in or take-out. There is a cash bar and dessert options available for purchase.

Advanced orders are not taken over the phone.

St. Martha Catholic Church

Location: 200 N. Orange Ave, Sarasota

The church will hold their fish fries from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Fridays. The menu includes a choice of hand-battered fish, fried or baked, fried shrimp or a combination of the two, with a choice of fries or mac n’ cheese with coleslaw, a roll and coffee. The cost is $11 for adults, $12 for a combo meal, and $6 for children 8 and under.

Desserts, soft drinks, beer, wine and liquor are also available for purchase.



