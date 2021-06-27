Where I can watch Fourth of July fireworks around Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re just a week away from the Fourth of July and many Tampa Bay residents are gearing up to participate in celebrations across the area.

After having to cancel many festivities last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local cities are ready to bring back the family fun and fireworks displays.

You’ll find a list of Fourth of July events per Tampa Bay county below.

Hillsborough County

Tampa

Red, White, and BOOM by the Bay!

The City of Tampa’s waterfront Independence Day celebration returns with a bang on July 4!

Festivities will kick off with a Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet at 5 p.m.

Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. spanning six waterfront locations

For more details visit the Tampa Riverwalk’s website.

Spark! at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Garden’s new nighttime spectacular will go from June 11 through Aug. 8.

Fireworks, lasers and water show will kick off at 9:15 p.m.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Busch Gardens’ website.

Temple Terrace

46th annual City of Temple Terrace Independence Celebration

The City of Temple Terrace is excited to bring back its annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks display on July 3.

Parade throughout the city starts at 10 a.m.

Festivities resume at 6 p.m. with live music, food trucks and children’s activities

with live music, food trucks and children’s activities Fireworks display at 9:15 pm.

For more information, visit templeterrace.com.

Pinellas County

Clearwater

Clearwater Celebrates America

Clearwater Celebrates America returns with a bang on the Fourth of July at BayCare Ballpark.

Event festivities kick off at 7 p.m.

Fireworks display will happen at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at BayCare Ballpark by calling 727-467-4457 or online

For more information, please visit the City of Clearwater’s website.

St. Petersburg

St. Pete Pier Fourth of July Fireworks

The City of St. Petersburg is reviving its annual firework display tradition.

Festivities begin July 2 with music, food and movie on the titled lawn

The weekend will continue with the 4k St. Pete Pier Run, Silent Disco Nights, Health Expo, food trucks and musical performances

Fireworks will take place on July 4 at 9 p.m.

For more information, please visit stpetepier.org/thefourth.

Treasure Island

City of Treasure Island Fireworks Show on the Beach

Celebrate America by watching the City of Treasure Island light up with spectacular fireworks on the beach.

Fireworks, which will be shot from the beach near Gulf Front Park, will take place on July 4 starting at 9 p.m.

If you have questions, you can contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 727-547-4575 ext. 221 or 237 or by email at recreation@mytreasureisland.org.

Polk County

Lakeland

T.Mims Corp. Red, White & Kaboom Independence Day Celebration

The City of Lakeland will get to celebrate the Fourth of July with a dazzling fireworks display at Lake Mirror

Celebrations will kick off at Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade on July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m.

Those wanting to attend are being asked to bring at least one-non-perishable food item

For more information go to the City of Lakeland’s website.

Pasco County

Zephyrhills

6th Annual Zephyrhills Summerfest at Zephyr Park

Fireworks celebrations will take place at dark

Live music and family-friendly events will take place from noon to 9 p.m.

For more details, call 727-674-1464

Hernando County

Spring Hill

Red, White and Brew

The Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Red, White and Brew event at Anderson Snow Park in Spring Hill.

Celebrations begin at 5 p.m. on July 3

on July 3 Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Admission is free and parking will be at a cost of $5 per vehicle (cash only)

Contact Hernando County Parks and Recreation at 352-754-4031 for more information on this event.

Brooksville

Marine Corps League Detachment 708 Fourth of July Celebration

Marine Corps League Detachment 708, located at 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, is ready to celebrate the American Spirit on the Fourth of July.

Family fun kicks off at 3 p.m.

Fireworks display will take place at dusk

Sarasota County

Sarasota

“Celebrate Sarasota”

A Fourth of July parade along the Sarasota Bayfront will pay tribute to the nation’s veterans, first responders, medical professionals and front-line workers as part of Suncoast Summer Fest’s “Celebrate Sarasota.”

Parade will begin at 8 p.m. on July 4 at Mound Street (U.S. 41) and Orange Avenue and end at Bayfront Drive (U.S. 41) and Main Street

on July 4 at Mound Street (U.S. 41) and Orange Avenue and end at Bayfront Drive (U.S. 41) and Main Street Celebration in the Park (J.D. Hamel Park) will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 4

For more information, visit Suncoast Summer Fest’s website.

Venice

South Jetty Fourth of July Fireworks

Celebrate July 4 with family and friends out in Venice with a 30-minute fireworks show.

Fireworks display will take place shortly after 9 p.m. on July 4

on July 4 Boats must be docked in the Venice Inlet by 8:30 p.m.

For more details, visit www.venicegov.com.