Where can you get married or renew vows in Tampa Bay this Valentine’s Day?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Love will be in air this Valentine’s Day all throughout the Tampa Bay area, and with it brings a romantic opportunity to get married or renew vows.

Many counties are offering low-cost group ceremonies once again this year, though many ceremonies are limited due to coronavirus protocols.

This list will be updated as we get more information to our newsroom.

The Hillsborough County Clerk’s “Tie the Knot” community wedding on Valentine’s Day begins at 1 p.m. at the Joe Chillura Courthouse Square in downtown Tampa.

Couples must have registered by Feb. 4 to participate or until the 50 couple capacity has been reached. Marriage licenses must have been obtained between Dec. 6, 2021 through Feb. 11 to be eligible.

Couples are asked to limit attendance to four guests per couple.

Registration is now closed for the Pinellas Clerk’s 16th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremony.

Two separate ceremonies will take place, one for weddings at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. for the renewal of vows.

Couples are limited to up to two guests and the Clerk’s office will live stream the ceremony.

The Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremony returns for its 14th year.

The ceremony will take place on the north lawn of the Pasco County Historic Courthouse at 11 a.m., moving from its traditional 2 p.m. start time.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony is being limited to 20 couples.

For those couples, the Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller will provide the decorations, music, refreshments, witnesses and photographers, in addition to the venue. The event is free, outside of the cost of applying for a marriage license.

Couples must register with one of Pasco County’s official records offices, which they can do while applying for a marriage license, or by calling 352-521-4406 or 727-847-8086.

Registration is open for couples in Polk County wishing to get married this Valentine’s Day.

The Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Clerk & Comptroller is hosting the ninth annual group ceremony at noon on the steps of the Polk County History Center.

The ceremony is limited to 30 couples and registration is first come, first served.

Couples can register when applying for a marriage license at any of the three clerk’s office locations. Couples can also call 863-534-4516 or by visiting the clerk’s office online.

All couples must apply for a marriage license by Feb. 10 to participate in the wedding.

Sarasota County’s “I Do” vow renewal ceremony will return to the beaches this Valentine’s Day at 6 p.m.

Couples can register for the ceremonies at Siesta Beach and Nokomis Beach.

Light refreshments will be served and there will be music and photo opportunities before the events. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.

Couples can register online or by calling 941-861-7275. The cost is $15 per couple.

Onsite registration the day of the event is also available while supplies last for $25, by credit card only.